Murkowski says she’ll vote against impeachment witnesses Tuesday. That’s not her final answer.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The impeachment trial of President Trump begins Tuesday with a debate over how to proceed. Senate Democrats are expected to push for amendments demanding witnesses. Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters Saturday in Anchorage that she will vote with Republican leaders against those amendments. But Murkowski says no one should assume she will oppose calling witnesses later.

“People may look at my vote and say, ‘Well, I thought she wanted an opportunity to hear from additional people. She had an opportunity to vote on that on Tuesday and she said, no, she was going to table it,'” Murkowski told reporters Saturday at her office in Anchorage. “Well, the reason I would support a tabling motion is because of the of the very structured process.”

Murkowski wants to follow the process established for the impeachment of President Clinton, which would have senators voting on witnesses only after they hear the case presented by House managers and the defense attorneys. She said she’s concerned her initial votes on the procedure will cause confusion on that point.

Murkowski is one of the few swing votes on impeachment. She says she’s committed to delivering impartial justice and is not focused on the political pressure.