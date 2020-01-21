Alaska Gov. Dunleavy picks Juneau man as new budget director

Neil Steininger presents to the Senate Finance Committee at a hearing last year. (Screenshot from Alaska Legislature)

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a new Office of Management and Budget director.

Juneau resident Neil Steininger started Tuesday, just in time for the first day of the legislative session.

The office had an acting director since Donna Arduin left in September. Arduin drew abundant criticism during her time with the Dunleavy administration, and critics noted that she moved to Alaska for the job.

Unlike Arduin, Steininger is a lifelong Alaskan and has worked at OMB for several years.

Dunleavy spokesperson Jeff Turner sent a written statement saying Steininger’s experience in finance and state government make him a good choice to run the office.

Turner added that Steininger has the institutional knowledge and relationships with staff to “lead the department through the challenges of creating a sustainable and affordable state budget.”