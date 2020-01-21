Easing the ride: Anchorage road-bike-transit fixes for 2020

Here’s one for bikers and trail walkers: Arctic Boulevard is slated to get a new culvert under the road to better manage Chester Creek flooding near Valley of the Moon Park. (Photo courtesy MOA Project Management & Engineering)

As a bike commuter, the culvert under Arctic Valley Boulevard often has been an exciting transit opportunity. I have rolled through water up to my pedals. But a fix in 2020 — a new culvert — is aimed at better managing Chester Creek overflow near Valley of the Moon park.

Fixes like these can make urban living easier and more pleasant. This is just one of about 20 projects on the Municipality’s project management and engineering website slated for 2020 upgrades. The map below gives you a feel for where the projects are in the bowl.

MOA Project Management and Engineering map of 2020 project locations. See list of links below to locate this page.

A sidewalk on the south side of Reka Drive, and upgraded drainage, are slated for this street near East High School. (Photo courtesy MOA Project Management and Engineering)

Another — Reka Drive near East High School — is headed for a sidewalk on its south side, plus some drain improvements.

Area transportation agencies, from MOA to the People Mover to AK DOT and AMATS will be offering information on their 2020 transportation improvements at a free, open-to-the-public transportation fair on Thursday, Jan. 23. The fair is from 3-7 pm at the Alaska Airlines Center, 3550 Providence Drive. Parking is free.

Hometown Alaska will visit the fair and bring project details and experts back to the show for this week. Learn what to expect for road/bike/bus transportation improvements in 2020. Someday, the snow really will melt. Join us.

