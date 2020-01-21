LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Opening arguments began Tuesday, January 21, in the Republican-led Senate trial of President Donald Trump, who last year became the third president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

The Senate will come to session at 9 a.m. each day during the trial. Watch live in our player above.

Other ways to watch or listen to impeachment coverage:

LISTEN: Stream NPR coverage here or tune in to Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA 91.1 FM)

WATCH: PBS Newshour coverage here or tune in to Alaska Public Media TV (360 North, Ch. 7.3, GCI Ch. 15)