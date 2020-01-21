State of Art: Looking back on the Anchorage Folk Festival with long-time chief sound engineer, Lucy Peckham

2020 Anchorage Folk Festival artwork (Levi Werner/Courtesy of Anchorage Folk Festival)

Lucy Peckham has been the chief sound engineer at the Anchorage Folk Festival since 1996. Running the sound board can be a thankless job, but Peckham wouldn’t do it if she didn’t love it. With rapid-fire set changes and every possible combination of instruments, she’s learned to nimbly navigate live performances by the seat of her pants while training the next generation of stage crew members.

This week on State of Art, Peckham joins us to talk about her time behind the board at the Anchorage Folk Fest, smoking mixing boards and watching Folk Fest kids grow up.

The Anchorage Folk Festival runs through January 26th.