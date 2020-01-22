Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Shishaldin Volcano erupts on January 6, 2020, as seen from Cold Bay, about 58 mi NE of the volcano. (Aaron Merculief)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The PFD debate ruptures the Senate Majority caucus – leading some to lose leadership positions. Plus: The campaign to recall Governor Dunleavy resumes, after the judge in the case takes back an earlier order which paused it. And, what makes the ongoing eruption at Shishaldin Volcano so unique?

Reports tonight from: