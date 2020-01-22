From Mammoth to Kale: A look into gardening in the Arctic | INDIE ALASKA

Frozen, windswept land, polar bears and caribou, glaciers and icebergs, are what come to mind when thinking of the arctic. But in Anaktuvuk Pass, a small village on the northern edge of the Brooks Range above the Arctic Circle, one person is challenging that idea.

Nasugraq Rainy Hopson founded Gardens in the Arctic, a gardening program that focuses on providing food for the community. The only permanent settlement of the Alaska Native Nunamiut, Anaktuvuk Pass relies on air shipments for produce, making it difficult to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Hopson hopes that over time, her gardening program will help create a sustainable community and lead to better health for her and her neighbors.

Video and story by Joey Mendolia

Music by FirstCom Music