Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Copper River Delta (U.S. Forest Service)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration rolls back federal protections of some wetland areas. Also: Fairbanks residents debate adding LGBTQ literature to high school curricula.

Reports tonight from: