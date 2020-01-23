How can we get more Alaskans teaching in their home communities?

Marjorie Tahbone teaching an Inupiaq class at the Nome high school in 2014. (KNOM)

A recent report examining six years of educator retention rates in Alaska found chronic high rates of turnover in rural communities. Teacher and principal continuity directly affects student outcomes. The highest rates of loss are with teachers who are trained outside of Alaska, so how are educators and lawmakers working to get more Alaskans trained to teach in their home communities? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Tim Parker , President, NEA-Alaska

, President, NEA-Alaska Hella Bel Hadj Amor, Ph.D., Leader – Applied Research and Technical Support, Education Northwest

