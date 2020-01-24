A new academy trains nurses in forensic evidence collection| Alaska Insight

When cases involving sexual assault or domestic violence go to court, thorough documentation of a victim’s personal account and physical injuries can mean the difference between a case going to trial or being dismissed. But in Alaska, especially in rural communities, forensic nurses are hard to come by. A new academy at UAA — the first in the nation — wants to change that.

Alaska Public Media’s Zakiya McCummings reports.

