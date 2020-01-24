LISTEN: Alaska historians anxious over proposal to move archives — again

Historians are getting worried — and mobilizing — over yet another proposal to move federally owned historical records of Alaska even farther away from the state.

Alaska’s federal archives are currently housed in Seattle, in a building on a highly coveted piece of property near the University of Washington. That’s after a controversial move out of Anchorage in 2014.

Now, the federal Public Buildings Reform Board is recommending that the Alaska records, as well as records from Washington state, Idaho and Oregon, be moved again, this time to California and Missouri.

Ian Hartman is president of the Cook Inlet Historical Society, a board member of the Alaska Historical Society and a professor of history at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Hartman spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.

