Nutrition for an active life

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Rikki Keen, right, supporting the US Military Cycling Team, photo courtesy Rikki Keen.

Nutrition and diet trends are constant in the sports world, with athletes and outdoor enthusiasts seeking an edge in performance through the use of food and supplements. Rikki Keen, the Director of Performance Nutrition for the Orlando City Soccer Club, is with us to sort through the most popular and talked about trends of the last year, including a plant-based diet and intermittent fasting and the use of intravenous hydration and CBD oil. Rikki has spent most of her career as a dietician specializing in sports nutrition, working with age-group and professional athletes. Before she left Alaska for Florida, she was an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska, Anchorage, where she helped establish the UAA Human Performance Lab.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST:

Rikki Keen, Director of Performance Nutrition, Orlando City Soccer Club

