There’s more to your vision than meets the eye

2020 is the year of the eye. The eyes are not just a window to your soul, they are a window to your health. Abnormalities spotted in the eye are often the first signs of disease elsewhere in the body. Do you have questions about glaucoma? Cataracts? What about PRK or Lasik? Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, when we discuss vision and diseases of the eyes in adults.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Dr Matthew Guess , Alaska Retinal Consultants

, Alaska Retinal Consultants Dr Kelly Lorenz, Ophthalmic Associates

