There’s more to your vision than meets the eye

2020 is the year of the eye. The eyes are not just a window to your soul, they are a window to your health. Abnormalities spotted in the eye are often the first signs of disease elsewhere in the body. Do you have questions about glaucoma? Cataracts? What about PRK or Lasik? Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, when we discuss vision and diseases of the eyes in adults.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr Matthew Guess, Alaska Retinal Consultants
- Dr Kelly Lorenz, Ophthalmic Associates
LINKS:
- American Academy of Ophthalmology
- What’s the difference between PRK and LASIK?
- What are cataracts?
- What is glaucoma?
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: