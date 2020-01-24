Why forensic nursing is critical for fighting interpersonal violence | Alaska Insight

Proper evidence collection and documentation after domestic violence or sexual assault is an important step to help women who have been traumatized. A unique forensic training academy at UAA is teaching nurses how to conduct these exams and is helping grow the network of forensic nurses across the state.

Lori Townsend sits down with Angelia Trujillo, founder of the Alaska Comprehensive Training Forensic Academy (ACTFA), and Nicole Marnell, an instructor with ACTFA, to discuss how this new academy teaches nurses about forensic documentation.

Related:

A new academy trains nurses in forensic evidence collection