Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Annauk Olin, center, works with a group of Inupiaq speakers Thursday, December 12, 2019, on translating census and other materials at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, Anchorage. (Tripp J Crouse/KNBA)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson quits the legislature to work for a state agency she’s historically fought against. Plus: some theories about why so many bears showed up in Haines last fall. And, researchers prepare to conduct an intensive survey of the Inupiaq language.

Reports tonight from:

  • Abbey Collins and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • JoJo Phillips in Nome
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Matt Miller in Juneau

