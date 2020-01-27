Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Annauk Olin, center, works with a group of Inupiaq speakers Thursday, December 12, 2019, on translating census and other materials at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, Anchorage. (Tripp J Crouse/KNBA)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson quits the legislature to work for a state agency she’s historically fought against. Plus: some theories about why so many bears showed up in Haines last fall. And, researchers prepare to conduct an intensive survey of the Inupiaq language.

Reports tonight from: