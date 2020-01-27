Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson quits the legislature to work for a state agency she’s historically fought against. Plus: some theories about why so many bears showed up in Haines last fall. And, researchers prepare to conduct an intensive survey of the Inupiaq language.
Reports tonight from:
- Abbey Collins and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- JoJo Phillips in Nome
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Matt Miller in Juneau