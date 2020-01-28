Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The University of Alaska Anchorage sign on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon / Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy shares his vision for Alaska in his second State of the State address. Plus: The University of Alaska Anchorage faces record low enrollment. And, Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass tells the story of his legendary lead dog, Silver.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Henry Leasia and Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Ari Snider in Sitka
  • Lex Treinen in Fairbanks

