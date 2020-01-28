Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy shares his vision for Alaska in his second State of the State address. Plus: The University of Alaska Anchorage faces record low enrollment. And, Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass tells the story of his legendary lead dog, Silver.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Henry Leasia and Claire Stremple in Haines
- Ari Snider in Sitka
- Lex Treinen in Fairbanks