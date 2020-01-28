Passengers from China will land in Anchorage Tuesday night, undergo Coronavirus screen in closed north terminal, state says

This highly magnified, digitally colorized transmission electron microscopic image reveals details of a single Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, or MERS-CoV. It’s a relative of the novel coronavirus identified in 2019 in Wuhan, China. (Public domain image courtesy National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

A chartered flight carrying around 200 people evacuating from Wuhan, China is set to land in Anchorage Tuesday evening for a refueling stop.

Wuhan is the epicenter of a new Coronavirus that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100, The Associated Press reported. The plane left the city before dawn Wednesday, China time.

Alaska health officials say everyone on board has already been screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly in parts of China, and will be checked again after disembarking in an isolated section of the Ted Stevens Airport.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the state’s Department of Health and Social Services says its coordinating with local and federal partners as the U.S. citizens are repatriated. Passengers will go into the airport’s north terminal, which is currently closed to the public. There, they’ll go through U.S. Customs and and be re-evaluated by Centers for Disease Control staff for any symptoms of the novel upper-respiratory virus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

After the fuel stop, the flight, operated by Michigan-based cargo charter company Kalitta Air, will continue on to California. DHSS says if anyone is found to need medical care, a “team will work with federal, state, and local partners” if they’ll receive treatment at an Anchorage-area hospital or be moved to the Lower 48.

According to online flight-tracking service Flightradar24, a flight that left from Wuhan en route to Anchorage is scheduled to land around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The state has set up a website on the coronavirus for Alaskans to stay up to date.