Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Recall Dunleavy campaign is suspended, again. Plus: the state prepares to close the Mulchatna caribou herd hunt for the rest of the season. And, the rainforest town of Kake is embracing solar energy.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Ari Snider in Sitka