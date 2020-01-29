Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

Kake gets more sun than most other Southeast communities, putting it in a better position to take advantage of solar energy. (Courtesy Clay Good/Renewable Energy Alaska Project.)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Recall Dunleavy campaign is suspended, again. Plus: the state prepares to close the Mulchatna caribou herd hunt for the rest of the season. And, the rainforest town of Kake is embracing solar energy.

Reports tonight from: