All passengers in plane from Wuhan passed coronavirus screening in Anchorage

The south terminal of the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage (photo courtesy of Ted Stevens International Airport).

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak is on its way to Southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft had stopped there to refuel Tuesday night.



All the passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage. Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services says one passenger received medical attention for a minor injury that happened before boarding the airplane in China. In California, they will undergo additional health screenings on Wednesday and be temporarily housed for a period of time.