Traveling Music 2-2-20

Traveling Music
Date: 2-2-20
Shonti Elder
Big thank you to all the volunteers involved in the Anchorage Folk Festival!
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Lassi
Sver / Sver
Reverie
Folkhall Records
3:25
All the King’s Horses
Dick Gaughan / Dick Gaughan
Redwood Cathedral
Greentrax
3:56
Lovely Annie
Karen Casey / Karen Casey
Two More Hours
Crow Valley Music
4:35
Guise o’Tough
Jim and Susie Malcolm / Traditional Scottish
The Berries
Beltane Records
4:59
E14
Sver / Sver
Reverie
Folkhall Records
3:53
When I’m Gone
Dick Gaughan / Phil Ochs
Outlaws and Dreamers
Appleseed
3:43
Four Loom Weaver
Karan Casey / Traditional
Distant Shore
Shanachie
3:51
Gloomy Winter
Jim and Susie Malcolm / Robert Tanahill
The Berries
Beltane Records
4:43
Walk Away
Eliza Carthy / Ben Harper
Red
Topic Records
3:35
Fire in the Glen
Andy M. Stewart, Phil Cunningham, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart
Fire In The Glen
Shanachie
7:60
The Twa Gadgies
Jim and Susie Malcolm / Traditional travellers
The Berries
Beltane Records
4:35
Ferry Me Over
Andy M. Stewart, Phil Cunningham, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart
Fire In The Glen
Shanachie
5:54