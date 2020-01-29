Traveling Music 2-2-20

Traveling Music

Date: 2-2-20

Shonti Elder

Big thank you to all the volunteers involved in the Anchorage Folk Festival!

Lassi

Sver / Sver

Reverie

Folkhall Records

3:25

All the King’s Horses

Dick Gaughan / Dick Gaughan

Redwood Cathedral

Greentrax

3:56

Lovely Annie

Karen Casey / Karen Casey

Two More Hours

Crow Valley Music

4:35

Guise o’Tough

Jim and Susie Malcolm / Traditional Scottish

The Berries

Beltane Records

4:59

E14

Sver / Sver

Reverie

Folkhall Records

3:53

When I’m Gone

Dick Gaughan / Phil Ochs

Outlaws and Dreamers

Appleseed

3:43

Four Loom Weaver

Karan Casey / Traditional

Distant Shore

Shanachie

3:51

Gloomy Winter

Jim and Susie Malcolm / Robert Tanahill

The Berries

Beltane Records

4:43

Walk Away

Eliza Carthy / Ben Harper

Red

Topic Records

3:35

Fire in the Glen

Andy M. Stewart, Phil Cunningham, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart

Fire In The Glen

Shanachie

7:60

The Twa Gadgies

Jim and Susie Malcolm / Traditional travellers

The Berries

Beltane Records

4:35

Ferry Me Over

Andy M. Stewart, Phil Cunningham, Manus Lunny / Andy M. Stewart

Fire In The Glen

Shanachie

5:54