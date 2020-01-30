Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Murkowski keeps Alaskans- and the country- in suspense over the biggest question looming over the impeachment trial. Plus: a spring flood caused millions of dollars in damage to the trans-Alaska pipeline, raising questions about its future as the state warms. And, Northwest Arctic Borough students have an opportunity to interview superintendent candidates.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue