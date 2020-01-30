LISTEN: What do Murkowski’s impeachment questions mean about how she’ll vote? Analysts hear different things.

File photo of Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska Public Media)

It was question-and-answer day Wednesday in the impeachment trial of President Trump, and a lot of people were analyzing the questions of Sen. Lisa Murkowski for clues.

That’s because Murkowski could be one of the four Republicans that Senate Democrats will need if they’re going to win a vote on calling witnesses.

Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin talked with Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove about what Murkowski’s questions might be saying about how she’ll vote.

