Reading woes: How busy parents can help

Discouraging reading scores and a K-3 statewide policy to improve Alaska’s scores is one of the hot topics in Juneau these days. Governor Mike Dunleavy and Senator Tom Begich have joined forces in a nonpartisan goal to put the state on track. Alaska students need to improve reading capacity. It’s a lifelong skill that opens doors to all other portals of information. Without it, citizens suffer.

The legislation, the Alaska Reads Act, is still in the works. Links below will take you to news coverage on the initiative, and details on its recent first hearing in Juneau on Jan. 23.

While the give and take on policy discussions proceed, parents are left with the question: What can they do, now? In this segment of Hometown Alaska, we’ve invited a reading expert, the public library’s youth services coordinator, and a community activist who aims to open a reading lab.

We’ll offer a bit of background on the national debate over the best way to teach reading, and our experts will offer resources and advice that might help now.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Nicolai, Anchorage Public Library youth services coordinator

Posie Boggs

, Jaquisa, NAACP member working for a community reading lab

