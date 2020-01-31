Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Darius Kasprzak fishes for cod in the Gulf of Alaska. (Photo by Annie Feidt/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

More than two dozen people are still stranded after the last ferry in operation broke down almost a week ago. Plus: How climate change might be impacting Alaska’s sustainability reputation in the seafood industry. And, after being withdrawn from her first Yukon Quest race last year, Olivia Shank Neff returns.

Reports tonight from: