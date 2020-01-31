Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
More than two dozen people are still stranded after the last ferry in operation broke down almost a week ago. Plus: How climate change might be impacting Alaska’s sustainability reputation in the seafood industry. And, after being withdrawn from her first Yukon Quest race last year, Olivia Shank Neff returns.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Auke Bay
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Lex Treinen in Fairbanks