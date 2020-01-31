AMHS announces a third week without service to the Upper Lynn Canal, travelers stranded

Cindy Beamer holds Peaches, her cat, at the Captain’s Choice Motel in Haines, AK. They’ve been stranded in Haines for nearly a week. (Claire Stremple/KHNS)

The Alaska Marine Highway System will remain virtually shut down through February 7. That’s following news that repairs to the Matanuska won’t be completed until then.

Cindy Beamer was moving from Anchorage to Juneau to start a new job. She’s gotten as far as Haines. She and her three cats have been stuck at the Captain’s Choice motel since Monday.

“I and other people here are because it’s not being fixed,” she said with Peaches, her 20-year old cat, in her arms.

The ferry Matanuska broke down last week stranding scores of passengers and vehicles. Aside from a small ferry running between Ketchikan and Metlakatla, it was the only ship in service.

That’s left Beamer—and her employer—in a holding pattern. Her car is packed full of belongings and there hasn’t been a Juneau boat in two weeks. Now, that wait might be three.

“You expect that in bad weather and winter, a day or two. I mean, we all expect that so it’s not like that’s a big shock,” she said.

“What’s a big shock is waiting two weeks and them having options and not using them and then blaming it on the governor,” she said.

State officials claim that none of the other eleven vessels can be brought into service before the Matanuska is repaired. They’re either in layup for cost savings, already being overhauled, or have been prepped for sale.

Related: Only one state ferry is currently in operation. How are coastal communities dealing with sailing uncertainty?

Beamer said she’s called the Governor’s office, and the Lieutenant Governor. She even tried her U.S. Senators in Washington. No one has called back.

“This isn’t frivolous. This is people’s lives,” said Beamer.

“And if people could afford to fly or do whatever then they would, but the ferry is how you get your groceries, is how you get your building supplies, is how you live when you’re out in these communities that don’t have roads. And for that to go by the wayside because they’re fighting about money…that’s not right. It’s shameful.”

Lawmakers also feel the service gap. About two dozen vehicles for legislators and their staff are stuck in Haines as well.

AMHS spokesman Sam Dapcevich says the agency still doesn’t have a definitive timeline for repairs on the Matanuska. It isn’t making plans for alternate service either, like when they contracted Allen Marine to Make the Upper Lynn Canal run just this week. The fleet’s $120 million Alaska Class Ferries remain offline.

“We did look into bringing the Tazlina up, but it’s in the shipyard undergoing warranty work and the annual certification inspection,” he said.

There has been no ferry on Lynn Canal since January 19 when the Tazlina was pulled out of service. Both Haines and Skagway are connected to the road system, but winter storms have caused closures on both the Klondike and Haines Highway. The state won’t say how many travelers are potentially affected.

All people like Cindy Beamer can do is wait. All her employer can do is help with the motel bill. She said she wants the state and its agencies to solve the problem.

“Don’t let people suffer because you can’t act like adults,” she said. Peaches let out a loud mewl.

“She’s upset; she wants to go,” said Breamer.

A leak in the Matanuska’s reduction gear cooling system was patched last week. It sailed again with Coast Guard approval. But when that cooling system failed again near Petersburg, the crew shut it down. The silver lining for the state is those parts are still under warranty.