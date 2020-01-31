Ask a Climatologist: Proposal in Alaska House would create special committee on climate change

Snow falls on the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 18. (Skip Gray/360 North)

A pending resolution in the state House would create a special committee on climate change.

The resolution acknowledges the many effects of rapid climate warming on Alaska’s economy and ecology — among other things — and the committee would be tasked with advancing the understanding of climate change, mitigating its negative impacts and helping the state adapt to it.

To understand more about those issues the House Resources Committee did what we do: They asked a climatologist.

Back for another Ask a Climatologist segment, University of Alaska Fairbanks climatologist Brian Brettschneider tells Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that he told the legislators how our changing climate is impacting people in both urban and rural Alaska.

