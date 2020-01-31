The Challenge of Teacher Retention in Alaska | Alaska Insight

Across the country, states, including Alaska have difficulty keeping good teachers, principals and superintendents in their positions. Especially in remote parts of the state. the report by the Alaska State Policy Research Alliance, revealed a turnover rate of 22 percent statewide with the highest rates in rural areas.

Alaska Public Media’s Zakiya McCummings spoke to Dr. Deena Bishop, superintendent of Alaska’s largest school district, about what the Anchorage School District is doing to keep teachers in the classroom.

