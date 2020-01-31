Fighting to add mental health education to Alaska’s high school curriculum

Legislation that aims to address the emotional health of our youth is being introduced across the country. In Alaska, HB 181 intends to introduce mental health education to school curriculum statewide. On the next Line One, youth advocates join us to share why mental health education should become part of school curriculum.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Jason Lessard, Executive Director, National Alliance on Mental Illness Anchorage
- Natalie Frazier, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
- Zoe Chapman, Mental Health Advocacy Through Storytelling
LINKS:
- Read HB 181: An Act relating to mental health education
- The importance of mental health awareness in schools
- Education Dive and Today report more states requiring mental health education
