Recovery, injury prevention, and treatment for an active life

Julie Merrill, photo courtesy Julie Merrill.

Rikki Keen, center, with Holly Brooks (l) and Kikkan Randall (r), at the finish of the Alaska Run for Women. Photo courtesy Rikki Keen.

At some point in every active person’s life, they are faced with an injury. Recovery from hard efforts and good injury prevention practices can help minimize your injury potential but injuries can still happen. In the first half of today’s show, we’ll talk with Rikki Keen about equipment that professional and age-group athletes are using to enhance recovery and treat injuries. Rikki is the Director of Performance Nutrition for the Orlando City Soccer Club. She has worked with many age-group and professional athletes over her career as a dietician. Nutrition is used to enhance activity and injury recovery and Rikki works closely with athletic trainers as they use equipment such as compression pants, cryotherapy and flotation tanks to keep athletes moving.

In the second half of today’s show, we’ll talk with Anchorage physical therapist Julie Merrill, owner of Transform Physical Therapy. Julie has been a physical therapist for over 30 years and has seen many changes to how people are treated for injuries. We’ll talk about treatments like dry needling, cupping, scraping and the many variations of muscle and fascial manipulation.

Segment 1: Cutting Edge Therapy Tools, Rikki Keen, Director of Performance Nutrition, Orlando City Soccer Club

Segment 2: Cutting Edge Physical Therapy Treatments, Julie Merrill, Transform Physical Therapy

