Recovery, injury prevention, and treatment for an active life

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
Julie Merrill, photo courtesy Julie Merrill.
Rikki Keen, center, with Holly Brooks (l) and Kikkan Randall (r), at the finish of the Alaska Run for Women. Photo courtesy Rikki Keen.

At some point in every active person’s life, they are faced with an injury. Recovery from hard efforts and good injury prevention practices can help minimize your injury potential but injuries can still happen. In the first half of today’s show, we’ll talk with Rikki Keen about equipment that professional and age-group athletes are using to enhance recovery and treat injuries. Rikki is the Director of Performance Nutrition for the Orlando City Soccer Club. She has worked with many age-group and professional athletes over her career as a dietician. Nutrition is used to enhance activity and injury recovery and Rikki works closely with athletic trainers as they use equipment such as compression pants, cryotherapy and flotation tanks to keep athletes moving.

In the second half of today’s show, we’ll talk with Anchorage physical therapist Julie Merrill, owner of Transform Physical Therapy. Julie has been a physical therapist for over 30 years and has seen many changes to how people are treated for injuries. We’ll talk about treatments like dry needling, cupping, scraping and the many variations of muscle and fascial manipulation.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST:

Segment 1: Cutting Edge Therapy Tools, Rikki Keen, Director of Performance Nutrition, Orlando City Soccer Club
Segment 2: Cutting Edge Physical Therapy Treatments, Julie Merrill, Transform Physical Therapy

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 6th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, February 6th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

