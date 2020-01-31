Fighting teacher turnover in Alaska’s schools | Alaska Insight

Teacher recruitment and retention has long been a challenge for Alaska. A recent study shows that teachers trained outside of the state are the most likely to leave positions here. What’s being done to keep existing teachers and train more Alaskans?

Lori Townsend and guests Tom Klaameyer, President of Anchorage Education Association, and Karen Melin, Deputy Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education, discuss the reasons turnover is high in Alaska, and what education advocates are doing to improve teacher retention.

