Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Murkowski says she’ll vote against impeaching the president, but she doesn’t excuse his actions. Plus: Wrangell residents have a message for the governor ahead of his town hall visit. And, a look at Sitka’s first hybrid electric fishing boat.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Jacob Resneck, Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Ari Snider in Sitka