Four young siblings, the youngest a toddler, lost in a storm in Nunam Iqua

Nunam Iqua. (Google maps)

BETHEL, Alaska — Four young children are missing from the lower Yukon village of Nunam Iqua. They’re siblings, ages 14, 8, 7 and 2 years-old. The group went missing around 1 p.m. Feb. 2, when they drove towards the dump on snowmachine and never came back, according to Nunam Iqua Tribal Council president Edward Adams Sr.

Adams says the dump is 500 feet from town, but right when the children left, a ground storm hit, which likely made it difficult for the children to see where they were going.

“Somehow, they didn’t know which way to come back into town,” Adams said.

The children were identified by Alaska State Troopers as Christopher Johnson, age 14, Frank Johnson, age 8, Ethan Camille, age 7, and Trey Camille, age 2.

He says the oldest child should have received training to hide behind a snowbank during storms.

“I hope that the fourteen-year-old has done that,” Adams said.

Local groups from Nunam Iqua, Emmonak and Alakanuk went looking for the kids after they went missing yesterday and resumed this morning. The Army National Guard and the US Coast Guard have also activated helicopters to participate in the search.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the lower Yukon river delta. The warning took effect the morning of Feb. 3 and remains in place until 6 a.m. Feb. 4. The wind could reduce visibility with winds gusting at 40 miles per hour, causing blowing and drifting snow. Snowfall of 3-7 inches is expected.