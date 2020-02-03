Two gun incidents reported in a week at Anchorage schools

Anchorage School District (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Police in Anchorage say there have been two recent incidents with weapons in local schools.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, on Monday morning staff at Benny Benson, a secondary school in East Anchorage, learned that two students planned “to be involved in a fight.” After a search, two handguns and ammunition were found in a vehicle belonging to one of the students, which was parked on campus. Both of the students were arrested, and charges have been forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

In a separate incident last Thursday afternoon at Government Hill Elementary, School Resource Officers heard “multiple student reports of a gun on school grounds,” according to APD. Upon investigating, they confiscated a replica of a gun that was not capable of firing. Charges against the student were sent to DJJ.