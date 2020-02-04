Children who went missing in a storm in Nunam Iqua found alive but severely hypothermic

Nunam Iqua. (Google maps)

The four children who went missing Sunday in Nunam Iqua have been found, but are fighting severe hypothermia, according to an Alaska State Trooper.

The children, who were siblings, had been on an outing to the village dump when a snow storm blew in Sunday afternoon. They were found approximately 18 miles south of Nunam Iqua at around 4:25 p.m. Monday by ground searchers.

Related: Four young siblings, the youngest a toddler, lost in a storm in Nunam Iqua

The trooper report says the U.S. Coast Guard arrived at the location by helicopter and transported the four children to Bethel to receive treatment for their hypothermia at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Center.

Alaska State Troopers led the search effort. Communications Director Megan Peters says 15 teams from neighboring villages looked for the missing children on the ground today.

Peters said the U.S. Coast Guard was the only group who took the search to the sky. That included an HC-130 airplane crew from Kodiak and a MH-60 helicopter from Cold Bay, according to Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Melissa McKenzie.