LISTEN: How serious is the novel coronavirus?

The Coronavirus that originated in China is now a global health emergency, according to the World Health Organization. There are confirmed cases in the U.S. and a chartered flight evacuated Americans from China through the Anchorage airport before arriving in California. But how big should this concern be compared to annual influenza infections? Should countries shut down international travel? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Anne Zink , Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Social Services

, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and Social Services Dr. Jay Butler , Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Kevin Berry, Professor of Economics, University of Alaska Anchorage

From NPR: Most Americans Say U.S. ‘Doing Enough’ To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The CDC’s coronavirus homepage has the most up to date information about novel coronavirus

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

