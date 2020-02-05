Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Tom Boutin, executive director of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, fields questions during a House Commerce, Community & Economic Development Finance Subcommittee meeting in the state Capitol on Tuesday. Boutin defended the no-bid contract with economic consultant Clark Penney, grandson of Bob Penney, a major campaign donor to a group that supported Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s election. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Rescuers describe finding the four children who went missing from Nunam Iqua – alive. Plus: Southeast Alaska residents react to the Governor’s canceled visits. And, the grandson of a top campaign supporter of Governor Dunleavy wins a consulting contract from Alaska’s economic development arm.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • June Leffler in Wrangell
  • Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

