At the Alaska State Fair, not only will you find giant cabbages, but you will also find Ginny Lawton and five of her closest friends bringing some magic to the Giant Cabbage Weigh-Off as the Cabbage Fairies. What started as a fun way to participate in the weigh-off, has now become a tradition that many fairgoers look forward to.

Video and Story by Hannah Lies

Music from FirstCom Music