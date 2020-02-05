Traveling Music 2-9-20

Traveling Music
Date: 2-9-20
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Rise Sun
The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun
Tape Time Records
3:26
Stray Birds
Rose Cousins / Rose Cousins
Stray Birds
www.rosecousins.com
3:10
Poor Boy’s Delight
The Infamous Stringdusters / Benny “Burle” Galloway
Fork in The Road
Sugar Hill
4:07
Last of the Lucky Ones
The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun
Tape Time Records
3:40
Farmer’s Wife
Rose Cousins / Rose Cousins
Stray Birds
www.rosecousins.com
3:56
3 x 5
The Infamous Stringdusters / John Mayer
Fork in The Road
Sugar Hill
4:46
If You Could Read My Mind
Rose Cousins / Gordon Lightfoot
Stray Birds
www.rosecousins.com
4:23
Reverie (instrumental)
Sver / Sver
Reverie
Folkhall Records
5:06
Moon Man (instrumental)
The Infamous Stringdusters / Chris Pandolfi
Fork in The Road
Sugar Hill
7:19
If You’re Going To Love Someone
The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun
Tape Time Records
4:53
Shake
Rose Cousins / Lori McKenna
Stray Birds
www.rosecousins.com
4:37
Thunder
The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters
Rise Sun
Tape Time Records
3:40
Tired Eyes
Rose Cousins / Mark Erelli
Stray Birds
2:47