Traveling Music 2-9-20

Traveling Music

Date: 2-9-20

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Rise Sun

The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters

Rise Sun

Tape Time Records

3:26

Stray Birds

Rose Cousins / Rose Cousins

Stray Birds

www.rosecousins.com

3:10

Poor Boy’s Delight

The Infamous Stringdusters / Benny “Burle” Galloway

Fork in The Road

Sugar Hill

4:07

Last of the Lucky Ones

The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters

Rise Sun

Tape Time Records

3:40

Farmer’s Wife

Rose Cousins / Rose Cousins

Stray Birds

www.rosecousins.com

3:56

3 x 5

The Infamous Stringdusters / John Mayer

Fork in The Road

Sugar Hill

4:46

If You Could Read My Mind

Rose Cousins / Gordon Lightfoot

Stray Birds

www.rosecousins.com

4:23

Reverie (instrumental)

Sver / Sver

Reverie

Folkhall Records

5:06

Moon Man (instrumental)

The Infamous Stringdusters / Chris Pandolfi

Fork in The Road

Sugar Hill

7:19

If You’re Going To Love Someone

The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters

Rise Sun

Tape Time Records

4:53

Shake

Rose Cousins / Lori McKenna

Stray Birds

www.rosecousins.com

4:37

Thunder

The Infamous Stringdusters / The Infamous Stringdusters

Rise Sun

Tape Time Records

3:40

Tired Eyes

Rose Cousins / Mark Erelli

Stray Birds

www.rosecousins.com

2:47