Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
ConocoPhillips adjusts its development plan to respond to local concerns. Plus: A surviving fisherman describes the night the F/V Scandies Rose sunk. And, a Southeast Alaska fossil is officially declared a new species and gets a Tlingit name.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Lex Treinen on the Yukon Quest Trail in Eagle