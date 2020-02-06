Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

Tlingit artist Robert Mills created this depiction of Gunakadeit joseeae in 2020. (Image courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

ConocoPhillips adjusts its development plan to respond to local concerns. Plus: A surviving fisherman describes the night the F/V Scandies Rose sunk. And, a Southeast Alaska fossil is officially declared a new species and gets a Tlingit name.

Reports tonight from: