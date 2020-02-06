Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Tlingit artist Robert Mills created this depiction of Gunakadeit joseeae in 2020. (Image courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

ConocoPhillips adjusts its development plan to respond to local concerns. Plus: A surviving fisherman describes the night the F/V Scandies Rose sunk. And, a Southeast Alaska fossil is officially declared a new species and gets a Tlingit name.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Lex Treinen on the Yukon Quest Trail in Eagle

