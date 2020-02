Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Lucinda Mahoney to be commissioner of the state’s Department of Revenue on Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the governor’s office)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Tuesday that he has appointed Lucinda Mahoney to be the state’s newest Department of Revenue commissioner.

Mahoney currently owns a consulting and investment management business called Value Solutions LLC. She is the former chief financial officer for the Municipality of Anchorage.

She replaces acting Commissioner Mike Barnhill, who will step down into a deputy commissioner role.

Mahoney will need to be confirmed by the state’s Legislature.