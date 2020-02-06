Five dead in a plane crash outside of Bethel

Bethel, Alaska — Five people are dead following a plane crash near the lower Kuskokwim community of Tuntutuliak on Thursday, according to Alaska State Troopers.

At 1:42 p.m. troopers were alerted to an overdue Yute Commuter Service plane traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk carrying one pilot and four passengers. At 1:50 p.m. Troopers report the plane crashed 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak.

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 helicopter dispatched from Bethel to the crash site carrying multiple guardsmen, an Alaska State Trooper, and two medics with LifeMed, according to Alaska Army National Guard Public Affairs Director Capt. Candis Olmstead. The responders confirmed all aboard deceased.

Alaska State Troopers are working to notify the families of the deceased and said the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the accident.

Tuntutuliak Tribal Administrator Diana White says searchers from her community also headed to the crash site this afternoon after hearing news of the crash.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Yute Commuter Service posted to its Facebook page that all flights on February 7, 2020 are cancelled. When KYUK called the airline at 3:16 p.m. to confirm if one of their planes had crashed, the person who answered said, “We have no comment at this time,” and hung up the phone.

Yute Commuter Service had two planes crash in 2019. One plane crashed in April near Bethel; the four people on board, including the pilot, walked away with no injuries. In November, a Yute pilot crashed in Goodnews Bay and escaped with no injuries; he was the only person on board.

Reporter Krysti Shallenberger contributed to this story.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.