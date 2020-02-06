Nunam Iqua brothers who survived night alone on the tundra will make a full recovery, mother says

Kids on the basketball court in Nunam Iqua in 2014. (Korie Hickel)

The four Nunam Iqua brothers who were found in the snow on Tuesday, Feb. 4, will make a full recovery according to the boys’ mother, Karen Camille. She spoke with her sons from the village by phone on the morning of Feb. 5.

“I just asked how they’re doing, and they said they’re good and they just want me to go to them,” Camille said.

The boys range from 2 to 14 years old. Alaska State Troopers reported that all four children were initially transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation in Bethel. Troopers report that one brother is still there, two were released, and another was flown to the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage. ANMC spokesperson Shirley Young confirmed that 7-year-old Ethan Camille is currently hospitalized in their facility, and that his condition is “serious but stable.”

The boys’ mother added that her 14-year-old son, Christopher Johnson, was in bad condition after shielding his younger siblings from the wind. While her sons have been fighting a physical battle, Camille has been engaged in an emotional one.

“Tired still,” Camille said of how she’s feeling. “Wanting to go to my boys.”

Camille says that she misses her children, and that she’s proud of her older boys for protecting their 2-year-old brother. She plans to visit them as soon as she can.