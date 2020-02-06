To combat teen vaping in Alaska schools, educators and state officials work together

(Sarah Johnson/WikiCommons)

Fewer teenagers are smoking cigarettes, but they’re still ingesting nicotine, and newer nicotine delivery devices have parents and schools concerned. Teen vaping is a growing problem nationwide, with the CDC reporting that one in four students use vaping products. But what’s inside the liquid being vaporized? And how will it affect teenager’s health? We’ll discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Charlie Ess , Wellness Program Coordinator, RurAL CAP

, Wellness Program Coordinator, RurAL CAP Cheley Grigsby , Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Manager, Department of Health and Social Services

, Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Manager, Department of Health and Social Services Holly Zumbro , Principal, Activities and Student Services, Anchorage School District

, Principal, Activities and Student Services, Anchorage School District John O’Brien, Superintendent, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.