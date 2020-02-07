Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Little public information released so far about the Yute Air crash that killed five passengers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Also, the Kaktovik school, a gathering place for the entire community, burns to the ground. And and update from Dawson City, the halfway point of the Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Reports tonight from:

  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak
  • Lex Treinen on the Yukon Quest Trail in Dawson City
  • Ari Snider in Sitka Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

