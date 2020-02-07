Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Little public information released so far about the Yute Air crash that killed five passengers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Also, the Kaktovik school, a gathering place for the entire community, burns to the ground. And and update from Dawson City, the halfway point of the Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Reports tonight from: