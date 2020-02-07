Preparing for and preventing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus | Alaska Insight

The novel coronavirus is a global public health emergency according to the World Health Organization and many countries, including the U.S., have restricted travel from China or closed their borders. But questions still remain about how lethal the virus is. How likely are you to contract the virus? How concerned should you be about it becoming a pandemic?

Lori Townsend sits down with guests Dr. Bruce Chandler, Medical Officer of Disease Prevention and Control for the Anchorage Health Department, and Sean Murphy, Emergency Preparedness Program Manager for Alaska Regional Hospital, to discuss how officials prepare for — and prevent — the spread of a virus.

