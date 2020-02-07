State of Art: A program at the Anchorage Museum lets people with sensory-sensitivities experience exhibits in a way that works for them

Screen shot from the Anchorage Museum’s Sensory-Friendly and Access Mornings visitor guide. Courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the Sensory-friendly and Access Mornings at the Anchorage Museum. Once a month during the museum’s winter hours, one exhibit is open and modified to accommodate people with sensory-sensitivities. Multi-media presentations might be turned down or off, lights dimmed and activities are provided as an alternate means of engaging with the museum.

