Former Togiak resident to sue city and former mayor for denying him insulin while he was jailed

Coastline in Togiak, March 2015. (Photo courtesy of City of Togiak)

Former Togiak resident Robert Oertwich is suing the city and former mayor Teodoro Pauk over his imprisonment in 2017. Togiak is a dry city, meaning alcohol isn’t allowed, but Oertwich was arrested for hiding nearly two-dozen bottles of liquor and a stolen shotgun in a tote full of dog food.

Togiak’s tribal court then banished him from the city.

In a complaint filed by his attorney, Oertwich alleges that he was held in a cell at the Togiak jail for six days and was not given insulin, which he required for a medical condition.

He also alleges that he didn’t have enough food and was denied basic hygiene and communication. The complaint says an officer and four others people handcuffed him and duct-taped his legs together before transporting him to the airport.

Robert Oertwich is suing on five counts of false imprisonment, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery and violating the due process clause of the 14th amendment.

Oertwich’s opening brief will be filed in Anchorage next month, and the city’s response will come a month after that. The city of Togiak declined to comment.