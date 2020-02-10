Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Smoke fills the air in the North Slope village of Kaktovik. A fire destroyed much of the community’s only school on Feb. 7, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Amanda Kaleak)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Searchers describe responding to a plane crash that killed five people last week. Plus: The village of Kaktovik vows to rebuild after a fire destroyed the only school in town.  And, Brent Sass and Michelle Phillips are racing neck and neck for the title of Yukon Quest Champion.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Erin McKinstry in Cordova
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Lex Treinen in Pelly Crossing
  • Robyne in Fairbanks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR