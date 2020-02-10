Algo Nuevo: January 26th, 2020

Here’s the Sunday, January 26th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
Te Olvidare
Los Aztecas
Promo
Unknown
314
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
339
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
301
La Galleta Polka
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
323
Hombre Normal
Steve D
Promo
VMB
439
Y Que
Tejano Mix Band
Promo
Unknown
321
El Destino
Luis, Selia Y Diamante
Promo
Unknown
349
Margarita, Margarita
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
346
Crees Que No Duele
Vick Nash
Promo
Unknown
342
You’re No Good
Crystal Lynn
Promo
Unknown
404
Quiteme Ese Hombre
Laura Linda
Promo
Unknown
411
Cumbia Del Sol
Little Joe Y La Familia
Que Paso
Tejano Discos
355
LJ’s Golden Oldies Mix
Little Joe Y La Familia
Que Paso
Tejano Discos
1145
Don Luis El Tejano
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
302
Reunion Medley
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
710
Malaguena
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
416
Tu Prieto
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
Mil Botellas
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
342
Cuatro Palabras
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
316
Flores Guadalupanas
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
412
Un Dia A La Vez
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
518
Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
432
Cumbia Con Salsa
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
328
La Tejanita
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
424
Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
432
La Llorona
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
401
Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
352
Amor Supernatural
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
300
Viente Anos
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1830
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro mSan Anto
TMR
348
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro mSan Anto
TMR
309
Estupida
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
328
Mi Forma De Sentir
Temptacion
Promo
Unknown
309
La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319
Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437