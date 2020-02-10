Algo Nuevo: January 26th, 2020

Here’s the Sunday, January 26th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

Te Olvidare

Los Aztecas

Promo

Unknown

314

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

329

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

339

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

301

La Galleta Polka

Brenda Martinez

Favoritas De Mis Padres

Rancho Alegre Records

323

Hombre Normal

Steve D

Promo

VMB

439

Y Que

Tejano Mix Band

Promo

Unknown

321

El Destino

Luis, Selia Y Diamante

Promo

Unknown

349

Margarita, Margarita

Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M Records

346

Crees Que No Duele

Vick Nash

Promo

Unknown

342

You’re No Good

Crystal Lynn

Promo

Unknown

404

Quiteme Ese Hombre

Laura Linda

Promo

Unknown

411

Cumbia Del Sol

Little Joe Y La Familia

Que Paso

Tejano Discos

355

LJ’s Golden Oldies Mix

Little Joe Y La Familia

Que Paso

Tejano Discos

1145

Don Luis El Tejano

Latin Breed

Reunion

EMI Latin

302

Reunion Medley

Latin Breed

Reunion

EMI Latin

710

Malaguena

Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M Records

416

Tu Prieto

Latin Breed

Reunion

EMI Latin

Mil Botellas

Latin Breed

Reunion

EMI Latin

342

Cuatro Palabras

Latin Breed

Reunion

EMI Latin

316

Flores Guadalupanas

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

412

Un Dia A La Vez

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

518

Mas Alla Del Sol

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

432

Cumbia Con Salsa

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

328

La Tejanita

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

424

Cuando Te Vayas

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

432

La Llorona

Power Drive USA

La Tejanita

Unknown

401

Un Momentito Mas

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

352

Amor Supernatural

Stefani Montiel

Amor Supernatural

VMB

300

Viente Anos

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

318

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1830

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro mSan Anto

TMR

348

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro mSan Anto

TMR

309

Estupida

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

328

Mi Forma De Sentir

Temptacion

Promo

Unknown

309

La Persona De Mis Suenos

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

319

Tequila Polka Medley

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437