Algo Nuevo: January 26th, 2020

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, January 26th, 2020 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508

Te Olvidare
Los Aztecas
Promo
Unknown
314

Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
329

Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
339

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
301

La Galleta Polka
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
323

Hombre Normal
Steve D
Promo
VMB
439

Y Que
Tejano Mix Band
Promo
Unknown
321

El Destino
Luis, Selia Y Diamante
Promo
Unknown
349

Margarita, Margarita
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
346
Crees Que No Duele
Vick Nash
Promo
Unknown
342

You’re No Good
Crystal Lynn
Promo
Unknown
404

Quiteme Ese Hombre
Laura Linda
Promo
Unknown
411

Cumbia Del Sol
Little Joe Y La Familia
Que Paso
Tejano Discos
355

LJ’s Golden Oldies Mix
Little Joe Y La Familia
Que Paso
Tejano Discos
1145

Don Luis El Tejano
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
302

Reunion Medley
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
710

Malaguena
Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M Records
416

Tu Prieto
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin

Mil Botellas
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
342

Cuatro Palabras
Latin Breed
Reunion
EMI Latin
316

Flores Guadalupanas
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
412

Un Dia A La Vez
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
518

Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
432

Cumbia Con Salsa
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
328

La Tejanita
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
424

Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
432

La Llorona
Power Drive USA
La Tejanita
Unknown
401

Un Momentito Mas
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
352

Amor Supernatural
Stefani Montiel
Amor Supernatural
VMB
300

Viente Anos
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318

Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1830

Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro mSan Anto
TMR
348

Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro mSan Anto
TMR
309

Estupida
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
328

Mi Forma De Sentir
Temptacion
Promo
Unknown
309

La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319

Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

